Mitsotakis unveils government key policies

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the key government policies, including the extension of the market pass and the youth pass, an increase in salaries and benefits and the abolition of the 30% penalty for working pensioners. Mitsotakis also announced a 10% reduction in Uniform Real Estate Ownership Tax (ENFIA) for houses insured against natural disasters and confirmed the return of the Athens and Thessaloniki Water Utilities EYDAP and EYATH, respectively, to the State.

The national plan for Greece in 2027

Achievement of investment grade rating and early repayment of bilateral loans of the first memorandum by the end of 2023

Reasonable primary surpluses and reduction of public debt as a percentage of GDP below 140% by 2027

Lower unemployment to 8% by 2027

Increase in exports to 60% of GDP

Reducing inequalities and increasing the minimum wage to 950 euros and the average wage to 1,500 euros by 2027

By 2027, 90% of the approximately 4,500 administrative procedures of the State will have been digitized

Initiation of constitutional revision in 2025

Upgrade of defense equipment with 24 Rafale fighters, upgrade of 83 F-16 to “Viper”, acquisition of 3 Belharra frigates, supply of Greek F-35

Immediate financial measures

From 1/1/2024, the new public sector payroll comes into force

Market Pass extension for the coming months

New reduction of ENFIA by 10% for properties insured against natural disasters

Additional tax deduction of 1,000 euros for families with children

Continuation of the one-off economic aid, at the end of 2023, for those pensioners who continue to be affected by the personal difference

Those of the pensioners who are working will not see their pension reduced by 30%. On the contrary, they will receive it in full, seeing only a small deduction in their additional income.

Support measures for young people and education

Increase in the minimum and average salary

Further reduction of social security contributions

Increase of the tax-free threshold by 1,000 euros for families with children

Increase in family allowance for public sector employees by 20 euros for the first child and by an additional 50 euros from the second child

Youth Pass of 150 euros to every 18 and 19-year-old for travel and cultural activities, as of September

A national plan to upgrade schools