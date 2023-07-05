Varvitsiotis from Mytilini: We will not accept any criticism against the port authority

Shipping Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis sent a clear message during his visit to Mytilini that we would not accept any criticism against the Coast Guard that does not correspond to reality.

The minister visited the Central Port Authority and inspected the vessels of the Coast Guard.

Referring to the officers of the port authority, he said that “they have managed to make Greece a country that protects its borders and human life at sea and of course imposes its sovereignty in its territorial waters.”

He underlined that his own orders are to observe the substance of the law in all cases, while referring to the equipment of the coast guard, he said that all officers have at their disposal the latest technology supplies.