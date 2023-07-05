Eldorado Gold: Restart of operations in Skouries; hiring 800 persons

Eldorado Gold announced the restart of operations for the development of gold and copper fields in Skouries, Chalkidiki, an investment totaling 1.4 million dollars.

More specifically, the resumption of the project is expected from the second half of the current financial year until 2025 and for this purpose the procedure for the immediate recruitment of 800 workers has been launched in order to cover the needs of the construction site. The project is expected to create around 1,500 jobs at the peak of its construction phase.

The company pointed out that this is a world-class gold and copper mining project and the full development of Kassandra Mines gives Greece the opportunity to become the third gold producing country in Europe. Skouries is a strategic investment project that will contribute to the self-sufficiency and resilience of the European supply chain in critical mineral raw materials, such as copper, which is the metal of electromobility and its demand is expected to double by 2035.

In its full development, the investment will bring significant benefits to the country and the local community, as a result of the underway investment of 1.3 billion dollars, but also the additional investments of 1.9 billion dollars that will lead to the creation of 3,000 permanent jobs and well-paid jobs, estimated revenues for the Greek state of 2 billion euros, as well as significant additional investments in local social projects amounting to 80 million dollars.