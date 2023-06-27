ΤΙΤΑΝ: Investment of 26 mln euros to upgrade the Kamari plant

TITAN Group announced on Tuesday the successful completion of a 26-million-euro green investment at the Kamari cement plant in Greece, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s decarbonization program. The investment entailed the installation of state-of-the-art pre-calciner technology, which is now fully operational at the plant.

Highlighting the Group’s commitment to sustainability, strategic growth, and innovation, the implementation of this strategic investment demonstrates TITAN Group’s ability to deliver demanding projects with precision, timeliness, and exceptional quality.

The integration of the new pre-calciner technology allows TITAN to expand its range of lower carbon cements, meeting the increasing demand from customers in Europe and the USA. This advancement not only improves the plant’s efficiency and competitiveness but also aligns with its commitment to reducing CO2 emissions. With the new installation, TITAN expects to achieve an annual CO2 reduction of approximately 150,000 tons, contributing to its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Moreover, the technology enables the plant to effectively utilize alternative fuels and reduce its dependency on fossil fuels. This brings multiple benefits, not only for the plant itself but also for the surrounding Attica region. It plays a significant role in promoting a comprehensive waste management solution, actively encouraging recycling, and embracing the principles of the circular economy.