New bus line connecting Greece with Albania

A new international bus line connecting Greece with Albania, the “Athens-Mavromati-Himare” will be launched following a decision made by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Yiannis Golias.

The new line will follow the route: Athens – Corinth – Kiato – Xylokastro – Aigio – Patras – Agrinio – Amfilochia – Preveza – Igoumenitsa – Mavromati (border) – Finiq – Delvina – Sarande – Himare.

Passengers will also be allowed to board en route, at Igoumenitsa and Sarande.

Transport companies that wish to express interest in operating the new line can submit applications for a license, in accordance with the terms, conditions and procedures provided for by the current legislative framework for coach services to non-EU countries.