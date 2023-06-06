Greece to conclude evaluation for Kalamata airport tender

Greece’s Superfund will conclude the initial phase of the evaluation of the files submitted to the tender for the concession of the “Captain Vassilis Konstantakopoulos” Airport, in Kalamata, over the next fifteen days.

The second phase of the tender process will then begin so that binding offers can be submitted in the autumn, with the aim of selecting the contractor within 2023. The project, which is also linked to the tourism development of the area, is claimed by 4 strong joint ventures.

In particular, the investment schemes that expressed interest are GEK TERNA SA. – GMR Airports Limited (the Indian partners from Kasteli Crete), MYTILINAIOS S.A. – CORPORATION AMERICA AIRPORTS S.A., Egis Airport Operation – AKTOR Concessions – Aeroports de la Cote d’Azur, FRAPORT AG – DELTA AIRPORT INVESTMENTS A.E. – PILEAS S.A. (Copelouzos, Konstantakopoulos who collaborate with Fraport Greece).

It is noted that the Superfund may, at its absolute discretion, participate in the share capital of the Concessionaire with a minority share, which will not exceed 15% of its share capital.

The Superfund is also promoting the procedures for another tender related to the exploitation of the 22 regional airports that are in the Fund’s portfolio and will probably be included in a single tender, with the completion of the procedures for the consultant. In fact, according to sources, one of them, the airport of N. Anchialos, may be used for cargo.