Performance of Greek shipowners’ shares on the Nasdaq

The shares of Greek shipping companies listed on the US stock exchange saw high volatility in the first five months of 2023.

Research carried out by “Naftemporiki” revealed that out of the 25 listed companies – Toro Corp does not participate in the research, because it started trading in March – 16 recorded losses, and only 9 were up.

A common element of most Greek shipping companies that recorded profits is their activity in the markets of LNG and LPG carriers. Fares in both sectors soared during 2022 and are still at rather satisfactory levels.

However, investors in the shipping sector have remained consistent in their preferences over the past three years, often regardless of the course of shipping markets, showing particular interest in shareholder reward policies.

The top-5 companies with the biggest increase in the five months are GasLog Partners (+36.86%), Dorian LPG (+27.09%), StealthGas (+16.86%), Safe Bulkers (+10.84%), and Danaos Corp. (+8.97%).

The total capitalization of the 26 listed Greek shipping companies reaches 9 billion dollars.