Eurostat: Greek inflation slows at 4.1% in May

Inflation in Greece is gradually returning to the levels of November 2021

The harmonized consumer price index in Greece slowed to 4.1% in May from 4.5% in April, 5.4% in March, 6.5% in February and 7.3% in January amidst food prices continuing their upward trend and energy prices falling further,  Eurostat said.

Greece still has the fifth lowest inflation in the eurozone after Luxembourg (2%), Belgium (2.7%), Spain (2.9%) and Cyprus (3.6%). Based on Eurostat’s preliminary data, the price index fell to 6.1% in May in the eurozone compared to 7% in April.

The latest figures show that inflation in Greece is gradually returning to the levels of November 2021, when the harmonized consumer price index was at 4%.

