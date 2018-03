The private construction sector in crisis-battered Greece posted a recovery in 2017, after 11 years of recession, according to the independent statistics authority in the country.

Overall, the construction sector was up by 8.7 percent in 2017 in terms of new licenses issued during the year, compared with 2016. Based on the surface of licensed new construction, the increase was 18.2 percent, compared to 2016, and up by 19.4 percent in terms of volume.