Refundable fee on retailers' plastic bags as of Jan. 1, 2018

Friday, 11 August 2017 14:13
UPD:14:15
REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH
The Greek government this week announced that a small contributory fee will be slapped on plastic bags used in the country as of Jan. 1, 2018, a measure aimed at reining in the use of the material by super markets and other retailers. Only bags thinner than 15 mm will be exempted, a category that usually involves small plastic bags used for carrying pharmaceuticals or green groceries.

The measure, which has already been published in the relevant government gazette, mandates a fee of three (03) cents per plastic bag, but which can be redeemed via recycling.

Street-side kiosks and outdoor fruit and vegetable markets are also exempt from the measure.

The law also mandates that super markets promote biodegradable plastic bags, multiple use bags or even used plastic bags.

