14 Fraport-managed airports in Greece report higher passenger traffic in May 2017

Wednesday, 14 June 2017 14:27
UPD:14:28
REUTERS/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS
A- A A+

Fourteen regional airports around Greece now managed by the German-Greek Fraport Greece consortium posted an overall increase of 7.4 percent in passenger traffic last month.

The consortium assumed the management of the airports in April 2017, completing one of the biggest privatizations in the country and fulfilling a memorandum-mandated obligation.

The total, in numbers, reached 2.6 million passengers.

The biggest increases in the “Fraport era” were posted by the airports of Zakynthos (27.4 percent), Kos (18.8 percent), Mykonos (16 percent) and Santorini (14.1 percent).

