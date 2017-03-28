Russian travel agents cite five-fold increase in pre-bookings for Grecian holidays

One sector where "good news" remains the norm in the still recession-battered Greek economy is tourism, with one Russian travel agents reporting pre-bookings for Greece up by four to five times, compared to 2016.

One specific travel agency, for instance, reported pre-bookings of up to 400 percent, according to the state-run news agency.

A spokeswoman of the company ICS Travel Group also referred to a five-fold increase in pre-booking from the Russian market for Greek holidays, year-on-year.

Special discounts and offers were cited as one reason for the surge, with one major hotel group in Greece offering up to a 15-percent discount for bookings made up until March 31.