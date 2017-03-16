Urban redevopment plan unveiled by PM, Athens mayor includes relocation of Panathinaikos' pitch

"Major interventions" in the Greek capital's congested urban landscape was the "headline" assigned to a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis on Thursday, although one noteworthy development emerged, namely, that the central government and municipality want to relocate the outdated Panathinaikos pitch to land in a projected metropolitan park.

Beyond repeated references to "promotion" and "redevelopment" of specific areas, especially districts in Athens' so-called "historic center" -- which mostly revolves around main archaeological sites - both side cited an intent to allow the building of a new Panathinaikos football stadium in the eastern Athens district of Goudi. The current pitch, off Alexandras Avenue, would, according to a draft "grand plan" unveiled on Thursday, would be demolished and incorporated into adjacent green spaces and other urban blocks.

Nevertheless, officials from both the amateur and professional football sides of Panathinaikos remained coy about the prospect, when later queried over the lofty proposal by the premier and mayor.