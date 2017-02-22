Sklavenitis-Marinopoulos merger in final stretch of implementation

By D. Alexaki

dalex@naftemporiki.gr

March 1 has been set as the inauguration of the Sklavenitis super market group's new "hypermarket" affiliated, a corporate entity controlled by Sklavenitis that is expected to absorb the 361 stores now operated by troubled Marinopoulos.

The development and date were listed in a letter sent by Sklavenitis' management to suppliers, and which lists the main warehouses where the latter will deliver goods.

According to reports, Sklavenitis' executives were in contact with suppliers over the past week so that the delivery regime and related procedures are finalized for the new super market giant that will emerge in Greece with the Sklavenitis-Marinopoulos merger, with the former in control of the management and shares.

A final round of signatures are pending to conclude a financing schemes that includes all four of Greece's systemic bank, as well as the text for the transfer of shares.