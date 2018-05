Non-systemic Attica Bank raised 90 million euros on Friday through a share capital increase, with no less than 70 million euros coming from the unified social insurances fund - a prospect that generated criticism through the week.

The bank's target, nevertheless, was 197.97 million euros, which means that it must raise more capital. Efforts to drain capital from the markets will continue in Greece and abroad, with Rothschild acting as the adviser.