Top Erdogan aide vows to 'break legs, arms' of anyone landing on rock islets

A top adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week continued to ramp up official Ankara's sabre-rattling - in practically all directions - vowing to "break the arms and legs" of Greek officials, the prime minister or any minister "who dares land" on a pair of rock islets in the eastern Aegean, whose sovereignty successive Turkish governments have disputed.

The adviser, called Yigit Bulut, threatened Athens with the "wrath of Turkey", speaking amid continued Turkish military operations in northwest Syria, adding that this "wrath" will be "worse that in Afrin". The latter refers to the town in northwest Syria at the center of continued Turkish military activity.

Bulut was referring to the islets of Imia, which official Turkey has dubbed as "Kardak" since early 1996.

In a later reaction out of Athens, a foreign ministry spokesman merely cited "indescribable statements ... ones foreign towards Europe's political culture."

The spokesman, A. Gennimatas, reminded that the legal status in the Aegean is clear and guaranteed by international law.