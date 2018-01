A light earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded at 07.45 a.m. (05.45 GMT) and located some 25 kilometers northwest of the central Greek city of Larissa. The tremor was particularly felt in the Tyrnavos area.

The quake comes after a series of unrelated and weak quakes in an area centered in the southern Evoikos Gulf (due east of Athens proper) on Tuesday.