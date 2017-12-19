Greek food authority issues warning after antifa-like group claims intentional product poisoning

Tuesday, 19 December 2017 16:01
UPD:16:10
Greece's food authority (EFET) on Tuesday issued a warning to consumers to avoid buying certain products, after a post appeared on a notorious website known for hosting "antifa" and "anti-establishment" material claimed that the products were intentionally tainted with hydrochloric acid.

The incident marks the third year that the same claim has been made, first issued in 2013 and again last year - ostensibly in a bid to dent the specific products' sales in the holiday period.

An investigation was began into the incident by the anti-terrorism service.

The threat includes a multinational soft drink maker's colas, a luncheon meat producer and fresh milk by a local dairy producer.

EFET called on consumers to avoid the products between Dec. 20 and Dec. 25.

Super markets and distributors began withdrawing the products from their stock this week, as a precaution.

