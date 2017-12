The level of non-performing exposures (NPEs) in Greece in September 2017 dropped by 2.4 and 5.5 percent compared with the end of June 2017 and late December 2016, respectively.

In absolute numbers, NPEs held by Greek banks reached 100.4 billion euros, or 44.6 percent of total exposures.

Compared to March 2016, when NPEs reached their highest level, the decrease by September 2017 was 7.6 percent, or 8.2 billion euros.