Abducted businessman located, freed on Crete after six months of captivity

Monday, 02 October 2017 10:07
UPD:10:09
A businessman on the island of Crete was freed by police on Sunday after six months of captivity.

The 53-year-old man, Mihalis Lebidakis, had been abducted on March 30 near the city of Irakelio. He was located in a disused car lot outside another Cretan city, Rethymno.

The kidnapped businessman was found bound and unkempt.

Seven people have been arrested in the case, with an investigation ongoing.

The abduction for ransom had been mostly kept "under the radar" by authorities and the victim's family.

