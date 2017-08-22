PPC tender in Sept. for consultant to manage customer base, massive arrears portfolio

By K. Deligiannis

Greece's state-run dominant power company, listed Public Power Corp. (PPC), is set to hire a consultant next month as part of efforts to more effectively manage its client base and, particularly, to help reduce the mountain of arrears accumulated by the utility over the years.

The consultant will be picked by the power company via an international tender.

According to reports, two consortia have submitted bids for the for the 12-million-euro consultancy contract.

PPC's appointed management has previously stated that the selected consultant will not act as a "collection agency", but rather, will propose measures aimed at specific consumer groups.

PPC now lists arrears it is owed as reaching 2.231 billion euros, of which 483 million euros are owed by roughly 83,000 customers with arrears exceeding 3,000 euros.

Some 200,000 consumers owe the power utility, which holds a dominant position in Greece's electricity sector, between 1,000 and 3,000 euros.