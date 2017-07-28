ND, 2 other opposition parties withdraw MPs from Parliament debate; charges of 'tsunami' of last-minute amendments by govt

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party on Friday followed the Communist Party (KKE) and centrist Potami party by withdrawing its MPs from this week's Parliamentary debate, with all three parties condemning what they said was a "tsunami" of last-minute amendments and riders submitted by the leftist-rightist government over the past 48 hours.

Opposition lawmakers said the government was tabling draft amendments "every 10 minutes", on average, on Thursday.

"We're debating a draft law that includes nine articles to harmonize a (EU) directive and 20 articles tacked on by the finance ministry. Yesterday we witnessed a wave of amendments, practically one every 10 minutes, reaching 35, along with those that were attached to the draft bill," ND rapporteur charged from the floor of Parliament.

In a television appearance on Friday morning, ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to a "scandal" in Parliament.