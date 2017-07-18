Video footage emerges of Monday's rampage through main Athens pedestrian way

Video footage emerged of a rampage by self-styled anarchists through Greece's pre-eminent "high street" on Monday afternoon, as up to 150 people reacted violently after an Athens appeals court ruled hours earlier against suspending the jail sentence handed down to a 29-year-old woman for a terrorist-related conviction pending her appeal.

The video first aired on a website associated with the anti-state, anti-establishment movement in the east Mediterranean country.

Several storefronts were destroyed during the incident on the Ermou pedestrian way, which begins at Syntagma square, opposite the Greek parliament.

Fourteen people were initially detained by police in the wake of the violence, with 13 subsequently freed.