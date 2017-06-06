Barroso: Grexit not off the table yet; certain quarters in Europe would pay for Greece to leave EZ

Grexit isn't off the table and everything depends on Greece, former EU Commission president José Manuel Barroso said in Athens on Tuesday, while addressing the Concordia Summit's European conference, which is taking place in the Greek capital.

According to the former Portuguese prime minister and one-time Goldman Sachs International executive, there are some people in Europe with much harsher views that those put forth by official Germany, for instance. He noted that certain quarters "would pay" for Greece to leave the Euro zone.