Drug lab manufacturing pills linked with ISIS raided; four arrests made

Saturday, 04 March 2017 10:41
Greek authorities on Friday arrested four men and charged them with manufacturing and trafficking an illegal synthetic drug long favored by ISIS foot soldiers.

Roughly 635,000 tablets of the drug "Captagon" were seized in raids in the industrial towns of Megara and Elefsina, west of Athens.

A truck and speed boat were also seized in the raid, as the two had been modified to smuggle out the pills.

Another three suspects are being sought. The arrested individuals were identified as two local men, an Albanian and a Turkish national.

The incident was the first time that a captagon lab was located in the country.   
