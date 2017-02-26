German Dep. FinMin: Possible IMF role in Greek program without further debt relief

German Deputy finance minister Jens Spahn said he considers an agreement over the Greek program with IMF participation but without conditional debt relief as likely.

The senior member of Angela Merkel's CDU party spoke to German public radio DLF.

"In the end, the issue at the moment is not debt, but how growth will be achieved," he said, adding: "Germany wants Greece to remain in the Euro zone".

In a rare compliment to the current leftist-rightist coalition in power in Athens, he said "it should be recognized that the current government took more reforms than the previous governments together."

Nevertheless, he reminded that "discussion over the possible haircut of the Greek debt would be considered an injustice by countries such as Spain and Ireland."