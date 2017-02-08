Lagarde: IMF a 'ruthless truth-teller' in latest report on Greece

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Wednesday defended the Fund's recent report on the Greek economy and its debt sustainability, saying it tried to be a "ruthless truth-teller".

Speaking at an Atlantic Council in Washington D.C., the IMF chief she also downplayed any notion that differing economic data out of Athens is at the root of opposing view by the Fund and European creditors over the Greek debt's sustainability -- which the former has dubbed as "explosively unsustainable".