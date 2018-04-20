Reuters: Greek govt source says primary budget surplus for 2017 between 3.5 and 4% of GDP

Friday, 20 April 2018 18:53
UPD:19:04
REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY
A- A A+

Reuters quotes an unnamed Greek government official on Friday as claiming that the still bailout-dependent country will post a primary budget surplus for 2017 of between 3.5 and 4 percent of GDP, a figure that would far exceed the prescribed memorandum target.

The over-performance, according to the same source, comes on the heels of increased social security contributions and tax revenues.

Conversely, the opposition in Greece has vilified the leftist-rightist coalition government for agreeing to high fiscal targets with creditors, and achieving results via delayed payments of arrears to the private sector, slashed retirement payments and a "tax tsunami" enacted in 2016 that mainly targets wage-earners, pensioners and self-employed professionals. Consumers have also been swamped by a 24-percent VAT rate and higher "sin taxes".

The memorandum-mandated target for 2017 was 1.75 percent (of GDP), rising to 3.5 percent this year and in 2019.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών