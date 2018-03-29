IMF spox refers to stepped up work over Greek debt relief

An IMF spokesman on Thursday expressed a slightly more positive outlook over the prospect of the Fund continuing in the Greek program, while noting that technical work on the debt relief issue has accelerated.

Speaking in Washington D.C., Gerry Rice first reiterated that the Fund wants to participate in the program under certain conditions, while again specifically citing reforms and the Greek debt's sustainability.

He nevertheless told reporters that the IMF is working with its partners, i.e. European creditors, to achieve a result whereby Greece's debt is significantly reduced.

The IMF has long maintained that at present levels Greece's external debt is unsustainable, whereby the Fund is prohibited by its charter from lending in such a case.