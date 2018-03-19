ETUI study: Wages in Greece down by 19.1% since 2010; tops relevant EU list

A study by the European Trade Union Institute (ETUI), released on Monday, notes that wage-earners in nine EU countries, including Greece, are worse off now than they were - as a whole - in 2010.

The ETUI is the independent research and training centre of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

According to the study, wages in the nine EU members imploded since 2010, with Greece holding the unenviable "top spot" in terms of losses - a 19.1-percent reduction in wages between 2010 and 2017.

Cyprus follows, with a 10.2-percent loss, while Portugal, another recipient of a bailout by institutional creditors, is third, with an 8.3-percent reduction in wages since 2010.