Greek primary budget surplus at 2.75 bln€ in Jan-Feb 2018

The Greek state budget posted a primary budget surplus of 2.752 billion euros in the first two-month period of 2018, exceeding a budget goal of 1.307 billion euros.

The same figure for the same period in 2016 was 2.135 billion euros, the finance ministry announced on Wednesday.

Net revenues reached 8.976 billion euros in January and February 2018, up 14.5 percent from a relevant target.

The current leftist-rightist coalition government has dramatically increased direct and indirect taxes over the past two years, while cutting spending and public investments in order to meet fiscal goals demanded by creditors as part of the third memorandum.