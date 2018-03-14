Greek primary budget surplus at 2.75 bln€ in Jan-Feb 2018

Wednesday, 14 March 2018 16:12
UPD:16:15
A- A A+

The Greek state budget posted a primary budget surplus of 2.752 billion euros in the first two-month period of 2018, exceeding a budget goal of 1.307 billion euros.

The same figure for the same period in 2016 was 2.135 billion euros, the finance ministry announced on Wednesday.

Net revenues reached 8.976 billion euros in January and February 2018, up 14.5 percent from a relevant target.

The current leftist-rightist coalition government has dramatically increased direct and indirect taxes over the past two years, while cutting spending and public investments in order to meet fiscal goals demanded by creditors as part of the third memorandum.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών