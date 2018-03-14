Mitsotakis from Boston: You need to ask Mr. Tsipras about Mr. Savvidis

League-leading AEK Athens this week made good on its promise to seek recourse to a relevant sports prosecutor over the incidents that took place on Sunday evening at the Toumba field in Thessaloniki, between hometown PAOK and the visiting Athens side.

AEK's management prepared and dispatched a voluminous file containing documents, video footage and photographs, in order to substantiate its claims against PAOK's management and team officials.

PAOK officials stormed the field when it appeared that the game's referee disallowed a 90th minute goal for their team, interrupting the game. The most egregious incident was PAOK owner running onto the field with his coterie of bodyguards and with a revolver strapped to his belt.

The incident continues to generate political fallout in the country, with main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, from Boston College, no less, replying to a question about Russian influence in Greece that such a query should be directed at Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Nevertheless, Mitsotakis directly accused Tsipras of "unfair agreements with specific business interests", a swipe at Savvidis.

"... You need to ask Mr. Tsipras about Mr. Savvidis; because he was and is, to a certain degree, very close to him (Savvidis)."