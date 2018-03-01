Violence by self-styled anarchists continues in greater Athens area

Several violent incidents were again recorded overnight in the greater Athens area and even in a provincial city, all linked activity by self-styled anarchist and anti-state gangs in the country, who have demanded that a man arrested for sending a mail bomb attack to a former prime minister be returned to a penitentiary in the Greek capital.

Constantinos Giatzoglou was arrested after police said they found his DNA on the remnants of a mail bomb that injured former premier Lucas Papademos last year. His attorneys said their client is on a hunger strike to demand his transfer back to the greater Athens area from a lockup in the central city of Larissa.

Unknown suspects attacked a riot police unit in central Athens overnight, near the unofficial "mustering" point for such antifa-like groups, namely, Exarchia square and the Athens Polytechnic.

A firebomb attack was recorded outside a bank southeast Athens, followed by the torching of five vehicles in separate parts of the Greek capital. An office of ruling SYRIZA party was also torched in the Kesariani district of east Athens, an attack that even generated an angry response by the party.

INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ

A coterie of masked young men busted storefronts along Athens high street, Ermou, the previous night, while a grenade was lobbed at another Athens police precinct days ago.

An attack at a court complex in the northeast city of Xanthi was also reported.

Speaking to a local television station on Thursday, Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminisi called on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to personally intervene. He also charged what he called is an intentional "hands off" stance by law enforcement to the anti-state vandal, while saying the public order ministry has let the situation "get completely out of control".