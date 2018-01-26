Museum of Ancient Greek Technology opens in central Athens

The technological advancements of the ancient Greek world is on display at a new museum in the center of Athens since Jan. 8, divided into 24 themes.

The Museum of Ancient Greek Technology is housed in an well-known art nouveau building at 6, Pindarou St. and taking up 700 square meters of display space.

The exhibits are precise replicas along with displays of ancient inventions and devices, such as those presented in the works of Hero of Alexandria, Philo Mechanicus, Ctesibius, Rome's Vitruvius and other ancient engineers and architects, preserved in Greek, Latin and Arab literature, along with depictions on pottery and a handful of archaeological finds.