Cyta says Vodafone the preferred bidder for its Greece subsidiary

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

Cyprus-based Cyta on Friday announced that Vodafone is its preferred bidder for the purchase of its Greek subsidiary, Cyta Hellas, confirming earlier reports by "N".

No mention is made by the parent company of a sale price, or subsequent steps. Nevertheless, reports state that the Cypriot telecoms operator will transfer all of Cyta Hellas' shares to Vodafone for roughly 120 million euros.

At the same time, the looming sale reportedly has the unofficial "green light" by Cyprus' political parties.

Wind Hellas was the other bidder for Cyta Hellas.