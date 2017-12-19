Eurobarometer: Greeks the most pessimistic in EU in terms of economic outlook

Results of the latest European Commission Eurobarometer (autumn 2017) reveal a particularly gloomy outlook by respondents in Greece, with 60 percent of the latter answering in the negative, for instance, when asked if they are optimistic over the future of the Union.

The Eurobarometer, essentially an EU-wide opinion poll held on a quarterly basis, noted that although "... Europeans’ perception of the situation of the national economy continues to improve, significant differences between Member States remain."

Indicatively, the report notes that 89 percentage points separated the Netherlands, where 91 percent of the population responded that the situation of the national economy is good (unchanged), as opposed to respondents in Greece, where only 2 percent agreed with this assertion in the autumn of 2017. Essentially, 98 percent of respondents in Greece said the economic situation in the country is bad to very bad, the highest such figure amongst EU member-states. The EU average was 48 percent.

The report also noted that Greece "remains the only country where a majority of respondents have a predominantly negative image of the EU (43 percent)."