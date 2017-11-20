Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) reports higher profits for Jan-Sep 2017 period

Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) S.A. on Monday reported profits of 49.6 million euros over the first nine months of 2017, up from 33.2 million euros during the corresponding period of 2016.

EBITDA for the Jan-Sept 2017 period reached 138.1 million euros, up from 125.9 million over the same nine-month period of 2016, i.e. an increase of 9.7 percent on an annual basis.

Revenues for the period reached 194.8 million euros, up 2.2 percent from the corresponding period of 2016, mainly on the back of a hike in the rate charged for using the transmission system.