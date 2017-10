Creditors' top auditors will return to Athens on Oct. 23, according to a schedule announced after Monday's Eurogroup meeting, with chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem saying all sides involved want the upcoming third review of the ongoing bailout to conclude before the year ends.

Dijsselbloem also confirmed that he'll stay on as the Eurogroup chief at least until January 2018, as the Euro area's finance ministers unanimously voted to allow him to serve out his term.