Juncker: Schaeuble stood up for Greek interests at crucial moment

Monday, 02 October 2017 18:34
A- A A+

Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday punched a hole in a widely held belief – especially in bailout-dependent Greece – that outgoing German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was Athens’ standing antagonist in the Eurozone, with the European Commission president stressing that the latter supported Greek interests at the “crucial time”.

In statements carried by Bild Zeitung, Juncker said the image that was conveyed “often didn’t have any relation to reality”.

He also referred to a “German fable” that claimed that only the influential German FinMin was the sole vocal supporter of fiscal discipline. Juncker’s response came in answer to a question on whether the Eurozone’s most debt-laden countries - with Greece at the summit - are “overjoyed” with the looming departure of the veteran German politician.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών