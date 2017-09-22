Finance ministry suspends beach license for Nammos club on Mykonos

A finance ministry department has suspended the lease granted to a well-known beachfront restaurant and nightclub on the jet-setting island of Mykonos to commercially exploit the equally eponymous beach where it is located.

The suspension of the contract between the Nammos nightclub and relevant public asset directorate in the Aegean district was revealed this week.

The state’s services charged that the club’s management built a stage and metal-wood staircase, covering 236.4 square meters, on Aug. 31, 2017 to host a concert, something it said violated the lease contract’s terms.

According to the decision, the contract only allows the establishment, officially known as Nammos Restaurant by the Sea, 339.6 square meters on the beach in order to place sun umbrellas and beds.

The specific nightclub has been under intense scrutiny by tax inspectors over recent years, following charges that standing-room-only concerts by top-billed entertainers had yielded meager receipts and VAT remittances.

Reports of tables reserved for tens of thousands of euros, epicurean dinners and depleted stocks of expensive champagne during the Nammos concerts were rife in the Greek press