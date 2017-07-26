PPC power utility eyes expansion into massive Turkish market

By K. Deligiannis

The management of the state-run Public Power Corp. (PPC) on Tuesday unveiled a plan to expand activities to neighboring Turkey, the biggest electricity market in the eastern Mediterranean.

The initiative was included in a presentation of the Athens bourse-listed utility's development plan for southeast Europe. PPC still enjoys a dominant position in Greece's retail and wholesale electricity market, although Commission directives and deliverable actions included in three successive bailout programs have mandated a thorough liberalization of the country's entire energy sector - from lignite mining, to production, to grid management to supplying electricity each home's power socket.

The specific initiative was included in a business plan by PPC Elektrik Tedarik ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, the Greek utility's wholly owned subsidiary in Turkey.

Along those lines, PPC board of directors discussed the utility's possible participation in a concession for the 20MW Manyas hydroelectric plant in the Balıkesir Province.