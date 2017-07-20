Reports: Athens has low expectations from Thur. IMF meeting

The Greek government is reportedly fielding low expectations from Thursday's meeting of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board, at least according to off-the-record comments by members of the leftist-rightist coalition a day earlier from Athens.

By all accounts, the Fund is expected to insist that the Greek debt is unsustainable in its present form.

In fact, successive articles by international media this past week - which were not refuted - pointed directly to the IMF's veiled opposition as short-circuiting the Tsipras government's objective of testing the markets with a bond issue.

As consolation, the beleaguered coalition government in Athens is now awaiting "positive" statements by the IMF over the possibility of refinancing the current Greek debt, without the need for new bond issues.

