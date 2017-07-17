Stunning drone images of Acheron River, the mythical causeway to the underworld

A high-resolution camera drone has offered some of the latest - and thoroughly stunning - images of a well-known place-name in Greek mythology, snapping "bird's eye" photographs of the Acheron River in the country's extreme northwest, which the ancient Greeks believed was the foremost of five rivers that led to the underworld, or Hades.

Acheron runs some 50 kilometers through three of the four prefectures that comprise mountainous Epirus province, in northwest Greece: Ioannina, Thesprotia and Preveza.

The drone-achieved photographs were taken near the village of Glyki, in Thesprotia prefecture, one of the best-known rafting mustering stations in the east Mediterranean country.

Acheron empties into a delta on the Ionian Sea, near the modern-day village of Ammoudia, after beginning its course from the springs of Mt. Tomaros at a height of 1,986 meters.