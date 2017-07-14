Possible extension to file tax returns in Greece

Friday, 14 July 2017 19:36
UPD:19:39
Eurokinissi/ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ
A- A A+

Latest reports in Athens on Friday afternoon refer to a distinct possibility of a deadline to file income tax returns being extended. The current deadline is July 17, although tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of returns have not yet been filed.

A last minute rush to electronically file the returns online risks overloading the Greek tax bureau's often "sensitive" system, known as Taxis.

A relevant deputy finance minister this week said an extension, possibly of up to a week, if tax services deem such as prospect as necessary.  

