Latest poll this week gives main opposition ND 12-point lead over ruling SYRIZA

The latest opinion poll unveiled in Greece this week has the main opposition party ahead of the ruling party by nearly 12 percentage points.

Specifically, center-right New Democracy (ND) is given 29.7 percent of respondents’ preferences in a poll conducted by the firm MRB and published in the weekly “Real”. Conversely, leftist SYRIZA, the ruling party, is given 17.8 percent.

As with practically every other mainstream opinion poll in Greece over recent months, the rest of the pack reads: ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) 7.4 percent; a PASOK-led social democrat grouping, now called the Democratic Coalition, also at 7.4 percent; followed by the Communist Party (KKE), 6.9 percent.

No other party is given more than 3 percent in the poll. The 3-percent threshold in a general election (of the valid votes) must be exceeded for a political party to be represented in Greece’s Parliament.

The “undetermined” vote in the current poll is given at 17.8 percent; the “undecided/won’t answer” tally reached 10.5 percent.

A ND victory in any coming election, whenever held and regardless of one’s political preference, is favored by 58.4 percent of respondents; 14.8 percent going for ruling SYRIZA.

Moreover, 58.3 percent of respondents said they favored a snap election immediately or within the next 12 months.