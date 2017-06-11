More red-tape cleared in path towards starting landmark Helleniko project; 'forest' ruling appealed

By T. Igoumenidi

The massive real estate redevelopment project at the coastal Helleniko site moved a step forward this week with the submission, on the part of the consortium that won the relevant concession, of a so-called “comprehensive development plan” – as the paperwork is known in Greek bureaucratic argot.

The latest documentation to be tabled comes despite a controversial decision by a relevant forestry office last month to designate a small portion of the entire 620-hectare tract of land as retaining a “forest land” character, or to be more precise, an area that before WWII featured scattered trees and bushes.

The decision, however, is subject to appeal to higher levels, with a litigant allowed to dispute the administrative act all the way to the Council of State, Greece’s highest civil court.

The submitted paperwork comes after a round of meetings between officials from Greece's privatization fund (HRADF), the government and representatives of the consortium, which is led by Athens-based Lamda Development. Beyond being billed as one of the biggest property developments in Europe, the Helleniko project is also a memorandum-mandated privatization that Athens is committed to implementing.

The latest effort by the consortium aims to continue overcoming bureaucratic hurdles in tandem with an appeal over the forestry service ruling, which was filed by HRADF and the state-run holding company where the titles to the land have been transferred.

Another hurdle will be cleared in the coming days with the signing of a MoU between the consortium and the culture ministry on dealing with antiquities that may be uncovered during construction at the site.

Under the agreement, the concessionaire will be obliged to preserve and showcase whatever antiquities are discovered, while the ministry will pledge, in writing, to quickly issue permits and relevant documentation.