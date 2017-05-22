Lengthy Eurogroup meeting fails to produce deal on Greek debt issue, fiscal targets

By N. Bellos

Standing disagreements between Germany and the IMF over the Greek program blocked an agreement from being achieved on Monday at the Eurogroup setting, which concluded just before midnight (Brussels time) after a marathon session.

According to reports from the Belgian capital, the issue of primary budget surplus targets for the years after 2022 were the primary obstacle, with the entire issue "bumped" to next month.

The same sources said the IMF representatives remained unmoved by arguments calling for the Fund to return to the Greek bailout program as a lender. The IMF's representatives decided that the Fund's request for specific measures regarding the Greek debt and fiscal targets (the primary budget surplus goals) was not fulfilled.

Conversely, the Greek side requested that the Fund definitely rejoin the program.

According to late-night reports, no extraordinary Eurogroup meeting was scheduled in the wake of the unproductive session, with the next scheduled Eurogroup set for June 15.