Appellate court rejects extradition request for last two of eight Turkish servicemen

An Athens appeals court on Thursday issued the same ruling for two out of eight Turkish servicemen whose extradition was requested by Ankara, namely, deciding against their forced return.

The decision is similar to two previous rulings this week for the other six Turks.

Turkey's judiciary tabled a second extradition demand by submitting a second indictment with different charges against the eight, after a first request was thrown out by the Greek supreme court.

All eight of the Turkish nationals, NCOs and officers in the Turkish army, have requested political asylum in the country. Ankara has accused the men of participating in the botched July 2015 coup in the neighboring country.