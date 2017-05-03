One dead in reputed assassination outside primary school outside Athens

Wednesday, 03 May 2017 09:23
UPD:09:23
One person was dead and another injured after gunfire was reported outside an elementary school northeast of Athens proper.

The incident reportedly took place at 8:15 a.m. (06.00 GMT), usually a time when parents bring their children to schools, in the Glyka Nera district.

According to initial reports, the victim was specifically targeted by gunmen, reportedly four, riding in a car. The injured woman was described as a passerby taking her child to the primary school and was hit by a ricochet bullet.

A car was later found in the area completed destroyed by fire. 

