One dead in reputed assassination outside primary school outside Athens

One person was dead and another injured after gunfire was reported outside an elementary school northeast of Athens proper.

The incident reportedly took place at 8:15 a.m. (06.00 GMT), usually a time when parents bring their children to schools, in the Glyka Nera district.

According to initial reports, the victim was specifically targeted by gunmen, reportedly four, riding in a car. The injured woman was described as a passerby taking her child to the primary school and was hit by a ricochet bullet.

A car was later found in the area completed destroyed by fire.