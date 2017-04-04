Greek revenue authority: 69 tax codes own more than 100mln€ each in arrears

A mere 69 individual tax codes, corresponding to taxpayers or business entities, owe more than 100 million euros each to Greece's tax bureau, with the specific codes equaling arrears of 28.7 billion euros.

Arrears by the 69 taxpayers and companies correspond to roughly 31 percent of the total owed to the Greek state.

Nearly 7,300 taxpayers and companies have arrears of more than one million euros each, with this bloc reaching 74 billion euros arrears, out of the stratospheric 92.3 billion euros considered as tax arrears. As previously reported by "N", however, billions of euros in arrears date back decades, linked to companies and businesses no longer in existence and taxpayers no longer living.

On the other side of the spectrum, 11.7 percent of taxpayers shown to have debts to the tax bureau, a figure that exceeds half a million individuals, owe arrears of no more than 10 euros each.

Yet another category of major debtors to the state are state-run enterprises.

Roughly one-third of arrears to the state are accumulated fines tacked on to alleged tax infractions and violations, while one-fifth of arrears relate to VAT remittances that have been booked but not paid to state coffers.

The latest figures were released in a report by the newly created independent state revenue authority, which also cites an operational plan for 2017 calling for more than 200,000 audits and cross-checking of bank accounts and probes into alleged tax evasion.